Softball coach sent inappropriate photos to underage team members, TBI says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped local law enforcement arrest a man who they said sent inappropriate photos to members of the softball team he coached.
TBI Agents were brought into the investigation of Shawn Milton Braden on July 30.
Braden, according to the TBI, was a coach for a girls’ softball team for BigTyme Athletics in Dyer County. He showed and sent inappropriate photographs to underage females on his team on several occasions earlier in the month of July.
Braden is charged with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. On Tuesday, he turned himself into TBI Agents.
He is being held on $10,000 bond.
