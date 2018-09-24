  • Soggy evening forecasted for Mid-South

    • Another soggy evening across the Mid-South, with isolated showers lingering for the morning commute—Low: 70°
    • Humidity returns to the forecast tomorrow afternoon, with temps warming to 84°, with feel like temps in the lower 90s!
    • Have the umbrella on standby as rain chances will linger into the work week, with parts of the Mid-South picking up another 1 to 2 inches of rain.
    • Another cold front will drop temperatures into the 70s midweek.
    • By the weekend we’re tracking lower rain chances, with temps returning to the mid 80s.
       

