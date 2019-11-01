0 SOLD OUT! Tickets for the U of M vs. SMU game are sold out - but you can still get tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tickets are sold out to the U of M and SMU game this Saturday, but it's not too late to get tickets to the game.

Ashley HomeStore and donor George Johnson have purchased the remaining tickets for Saturday's game.

Thanks to Ashley HomeStore, fans can pick up a limit of two free tickets starting at noon Friday at the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame, located at 570 Normal St.

Only 1,000 tickets are available - so act fast.

Thanks to Johnson, U of M faculty and staff will have access to complimentary tickets to Saturday's game. More information on the free tickets will be sent to the University via email.

"What a generous thing our outstanding partners at Ashley HomeStore and our friend George Johnson have done for the Tigers," said Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. "The national attention on Coach Norvell's team is unprecedented and gives us the ability to take this program to new heights. We are excited about this opportunity and grateful to Mr. Johnson and Ashley Homestore for their support."

As we all know, ESPN's College GameDay will also be in town for the game. Therefore, fans are encouraged to make their way to the stadium early from the downtown festivities at ESPN's College GameDay.

Gates open at 5 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Stadium for the game.

