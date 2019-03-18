Some barbers, beauticians are against possibility of new natural hair bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Licensed hairdressers and cosmetologists across the Mid-South are against the new bill that would re-define how they operate in Tennesee. We explain why barbers and beauticians are against the bill and how it could change the local natural hair beauty industry, on FOX13 News at 5.
Barbers and beauticians held a press conference in Whitehaven. They stood up against a proposed law that will change the way the industry is regulated.
The Tennessee state house is set to take up the bill Tuesday afternoon.
The bill changes the way barbers and beauticians are certified.
People would not be required to have a certificate to style natural hair.
A similar bill was shot down by former Governor Bill Haslam.
