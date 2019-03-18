Some barbers, beauticians push back against possibility of new 'natural hair' bill

Barbers and beauticians will hold a press conference in Whitehaven.
They are standing up against a proposed law that will change the way the industry is regulated.
The Tennessee state house is set to take up the bill tomorrow afternoon.
The bill changes the way barbers and beauticians are certified.
People would not be required to have a certificate to style "natural hair".
A similar bill was shot down by former Governor Bill Haslam.
