0 Some Berclair residents blame city for clogged drains, flooding in neighborhood

Residents in the Berclair area are tired of flooding in their neighborhoods after heavy rain hit the area.

Clogged drains led to pooling water along Grey Road.

City officials said they received several complaints about clogged drains Tuesday and sent crews out to take a look.

Neighbors in Berclair said there needs to be a more permanent solution to this problem.

“There’s a lot of trash, a lot of big garbage that they are supposed to take, and they don’t take,” said resident Josefina Montero.

Montero said the main problem is the trash that clogs up the drains and gutters.

She believes the city should take more responsibility by cleaning up the roads.

“They are full of trash and they don’t come and clean them but if you go to Bartlett you see them so clean so nice why not here,” said Montero.

A spokesperson with the city said crews were sent out yesterday to try and fix the problem.

Neighbors hope in the future there will be less drainage issues.

The city wants you to call 3-1-1 if you see issues with drainage in your neighborhood.

