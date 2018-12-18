0 Some community leaders claim Memphis city council appointment process is biased

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some community leaders are calling the Memphis city council appointment process biased. This comes after one of the most controversial appointment processes District 1 has ever seen.

Community leaders and a council member demanded fairness one day before the council reconvenes for its last regular session of the year.

Memphis city council members are tasked with filling three vacant seats, and it’s a discussion up for debate during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I’m hopeful that we can get through this process and fill the vacant seats that currently exist on the Memphis city council,” said council member Martavius Jones.

Memphis community leaders said they will not be silent about council’s appointment process.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

They spoke out about the controversy at the Civil Rights Museum Monday, saying women who run for political office in Shelby County receive unfair treatment.

Several gave examples by referring to Rhonda Logan, a candidate for District 1.

“The last person standing in that process that was designed by council with all the rules in place was Rhonda Logan,” said former TN State Rep. Johnnie Turner.

Logan’s opponent Lonnie Treadway withdrew his candidacy after a lot of controversy. Council members said he hasn’t lived in the city long enough.

There were more than 100 rounds of votes last month to fill the vacant seat. Although Logan got the most votes almost every round, she didn’t get the seven that were needed.

“Even if you have to go to court, do the right thing and if you can’t come after 100 votes and 105 votes, there needs to be a special election and don’t talk to me about the cost of the election. I got people who died for a cost of an election,” said former city councilwoman TaJuan Mitchell.

The council tried meeting earlier this month after four members walked out. They couldn’t reach a quorum.

Former council member Janis Fullilove, along with other community leaders, said race seems to play a factor.

“When you have six members on that board and they believe that a white should be in that seat, they don’t care who it is, as long as it’s a white in that seat, that is reprehensible,” Fullilove said.

Councilmember Kemp Conrad said it has nothing to do with race, it’s based on the fact that there were not enough votes to fill District 1’s vacant seat.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.