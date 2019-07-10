0 Some homeless forced to deal with hot Mid-South temperatures

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Extremely hot temperatures forced many people in the Mid-South to go inside into cooler spaces.

Unfortunately, many people aren't afforded that opportunity.

Kelsey Gebbia is only 20 years old, yet, she's been on the streets since 18.

“I’m not really used to it. I’d rather be in the air conditioning,” she explained.

She spoke with FOX13 with sweat beading down her face and a heat index of 106-degrees at the time.

We sat at a chess table in a park, a table she's often told to leave from.

“If we sit here too long, we’d have to go over there,” Gebbia said as she pointed to another part of the park.

She's been on the streets since 18 - her entire adult life. She's also the mother of two kids she hopes to get back someday.

A life, understood to many, but not the other 1,200 homeless men and women who share her struggle here in Shelby County.

“I basically feel like an animal in some ways,” she said regarding the lifestyle.

Tuesday, the City of Memphis opened its cooling center.

The After-Hours Cooling Center opened Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. and will run each night until Friday, July 12, at 7 a.m.

It's located at 4376 Horn Lake Road. For transportation call 901-636-2525.

