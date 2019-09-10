0 Some Memphis city officials fed up with TDOT over tall grass near interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tallgrass has been a growing issue for homeowners across the city. And now, the city is dealing with the same issue with overgrown weeds along state-owned medians near interstates and routes.

From Walnut Grove Road to Perkins Road along Interstate 240, Memphis city council Chairman Kemp Conrad said he's fed up with seeing these overgrown weeds and grass along interstate medians.

"If the state of Tennessee were a property owner, we would cite them for blight, but we can't do that under the law and it's really frustrating," said Chairman Conrad.

In the past, Mayor Jim Strickland said the city spent $2.5 million to mow these areas but the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) only reimbursed the city for about $1.5 million.

A TDOT spokesperson told FOX13 reimburses are based on the number of acres mowed and the number cycles for moving. For example, there are three mowing cycles for state routes and five for interstates.

The city ended its contract with the state last year but now Conrad said TDOT hasn't been consistent with mowing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"However we still subsidizing on state routes such as east parkway as an example state routes that go by residence the city is cutting and its' costing us about 200,000 per year," said Conrad.

"The mowing contractor is about 70% done with mowing cycle number 3 of 5. We have mowed all of I-40, the majority of I-55 and some of I-240 (which is 30 +\-miles long). The contractor is still a few days out on completing this cycle. The weed-eating also follows a few days behind the mowing," said Nichole Lawrence, TDOT Community Relations in a statement to FOX13.

"It doesn't mean much when I drive down poplar avenue and it still looks horrible or I drive down Getwell and its half done, so 70% …when's the other 30 percent going to do be done? Next year? So that doesn't really mean anything and they don't communicate very well back to the city," said Conrad.

TDOT said the fourth cycle of mowing will begin in mid-October and the final cycle will be early winter depending on the weather.

Chairman Conrad believes TDOT needs another $1 million in its budget for grass maintenance. He said the city is working with state lawmakers to move this forward during the next session.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.