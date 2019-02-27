0 Some Memphis in May participants concerned about Tom Lee Park renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tom Lee Park is set to close for renovations in four months, which has caused some Memphians to express their concerns.

On Monday, some residents launched a campaign to inform the public about why they think the plans are problematic.

The website SAVEMIM.org went live just hours before the Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP), the group responsible for the design, sat down with Memphis in May officials and several others.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

SAVEMIM.org’s creators, Matthew Campbell and Matt Savard, have been a part of Memphis in May for years and told FOX13 that they are aware of how problematic these proposed changes could be for the festival’s future.

“I’ve installed several hundred of these scaffoldings, stages, VIP tents, and things for Memphis in May,” Campbell told FOX13.

Campbell and Savard are also members of ‘The Usual Saucepects,’ which is a fan-favorite every year at the World Championship Barbeque cooking contest. This year, they decided to take on a new venture—saving Memphis in May.

“As you can see by the proposal here, they’re adding a significant number of contours, trees, and structures into the heart of this park,” Savard told FOX13. “It’s beautiful, but it will have a significant impact on the capacity of the festival.”

Campbell and Savard’s concerns with MRPP’s proposed redesign began with its affect on crowd size, which could have a financial impact.

“As it stands now, this proposal looks like it’s going to reduce usable space by about 40 percent,” Savard said.

Tom Lee Park gets soggy after a good rain, which is also a concern for SAVEMIM—if the pathways are full of booths, what will a 22,000-pound truck do to the park’s grass?

“Every year there’s another vehicle getting stuck in the mud, another truck having to be pulled out, with these changes we are looking at, I just don’t see a feasible way to make that happen,” Campbell told FOX13.

MRPP has previously said they plan to invest in a material that will harden the lawns, but Campbell said he is very interested to see a product that could protect them that much.

The men said that if Riverside Drive is scaled back to two lanes it will be a logistical nightmare and a safety hazard. Based on the Tom Lee Park models, it appears that ambulance trucks will have to park on either side of the event, which will prevent paramedics from tending to patients quickly.

“I would say it’s going to be much more challenging than the existing layout. It could delay response times,” Savard said. “It’s something that definitely needs to be looked at by people.”

Campbell and Savard hope that the MRPP will take a close look at these types of details and they would also like the public and Memphis in May to have input on what happens at Tom Lee Park.

MRPP did not respond to FOX13’s request for comment.

Memphis in May officials told FOX13 this is a private initiative, but they are focused on helping MRPP resolve issues with the current proposed park design.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.