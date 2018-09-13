Some Memphis police officers' personal information could be in jeopardy after hacking attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Someone is trying to hack into city leaders’ email accounts.
FOX13 uncovered a hacking attempt at the Memphis Police Association – and into the City of Memphis accounts.
MPA President Mike Williams told FOX13 that IT security specialists are examining their servers.
He made the discovery Wednesday morning that the hack occurred.
“Sent out a lot of spam to individuals that was on the server,” said Williams.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told FOX13 the city server was not impacted.
The reason why Williams said they were targeted – on FOX13 News at 10.
