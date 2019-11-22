0 Some Mississippians are hoping to win big as lottery kicks of next week

TUNICA, Co. - Mississippi was one of only a handful of states that do not have a lottery.

Lawmakers approved the state lottery last year and lot of Mississippians are ready to play.

A & H Convenience Store in Tunica already has lottery ticket displays out and the machines to read the tickets if you win are already up.

Sandra Jamison was at the store on Friday to look at sample tickets and dream.

"We fixing to win big money," said Jamison.

Another store owner told FOX13 that he's gotten phone calls about the tickets, even though they aren't on sale until Monday.

But not everyone is excited about the new chance to win big. Some leaders in Tunica County told FOX13 they're concerned lottery tickets will be competition for casinos.

Related: Tunica casinos worried about lottery coming to Mississippi

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Josh Nagi who owns a convenience store in Tunica County said he doesn't think lottery tickets will affect the casinos.

"I believe it is not going to hurt the casino business because if it hurt everyone already drives to Tennessee to get the tickets," said Nagi.

Powerball and Mega Millions won't be in Mississippi until Jan. 30.

Proceeds from the Mississippi lottery will go to education and infrastructure improvements.

Related: Mississippi Lottery Corporation says instant ticket games will be available soon

© 2019 Cox Media Group.