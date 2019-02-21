Some residents, business owners against MLGW rate hike despite massive power outages

Business owners and homeowners said despite being out of power, they don’t want an increase in their utility bill.

Some businesses were closed, and traffic lights were out due to power outages in areas like South Memphis.

At one point Wednesday morning, there were around 7,000 customers affected by the outages.

Memphis PST crews directed traffic at the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard and E.E.H. Crump for hours because the lights were still out.

“Been through it before, our power was out but we just carry on with the changes,” said Barry Cooper, manager of Soulsville Market in South Memphis.

Cooper was using a generator to keep the business open.

“Can’t cook, do none of that, serve my orders or none of that today until we get our power back on,” he said.

Although Cooper is fed up with the power outages, he’s not in favor of a higher utility bill.

MLGW has said additional dollars are needed to improve infrastructure.

Officials said if they don’t do that they’re going to keep having these problems.

“I think they should go and fix it but don’t take it out the tax payers’ money though,” Cooper stated.

FOX13 spoke with Erica McGhee a few hours after her power came back on in South Memphis. She bundled under a lot of covers overnight.

“I think they make more than enough already to fix what they need to fix and sometimes the way they do things, they can hike our bill up and it still won’t be fixed,” she said.

Businesses owners said the lights went out at midnight and did not come back on until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.