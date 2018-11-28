Some residents concerned over Olive Branch annexation plans

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The city of Olive Branch is moving forward with plans to annex 50 square miles of DeSoto County.
That would more than double the size of the city.
As FOX13 found out, some in the county are staunchly opposed to it.
Some homeowners we spoke to in Lewisburg are so concerned about the annexation they are starting a petition to fight it.
Justin Person is the owner of the Patriot Cafe and Market in Lewisburg. He has heard about the annexation.
The proposed annexation would include the communities of Cedar View, Bridgetown and Lewisburg.
The Mayor of Olive Branch said the annexation would provide 24-hour fire coverage for the areas and increased police protection.
But not without a tax increase.
Olive Branch will be hiring about 24 new police officers to cover the area and about that many firemen.
Person told FOX13 a petition to stop the annexation is being drafted.
The city will now file their proposal for annexation with DeSoto County. It will take two to four years for the annexation to be completed.
