Some residents fear Lewisburg's recent growth is too much, too fast

Lewisburg is growing, as many as 300 new homes will be built in this area of the county this year from what I found out.
The county just turned down a 240 home development because of the size lots.
They told the developer to go back to the drawing board because of that and flood issues.
The opening of Highway-269 could be in August which means box stores and offices could be built in the area.
FOX13's Tom Dees dug into what is planned for the community and what some say is too much, too fast:
