0 Some shoppers asking for more security after 3 shootings in one month at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple recent shootings at the Oak Court Mall in Memphis is putting security on high alert, especially during the holiday season.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the shooting that has police searching for five men, as well as two vehicles they used to drive off in.

However, some shoppers who had not heard of this most recent incident told FOX13 they would have avoided the mall had they known.

There were several security cars and even some security guards around the mall on Christmas Eve.

This comes after three shootings recently in and around the mall.

One happened on Thanksgiving, another on Dec. 19, and the latest one inside the parking garage Saturday night.

“All you can do is keep a lookout for your surroundings and look out for yourself,” one shopper said.

FOX13 asked Oak Court Mall security and management what they are doing to keep shoppers safe, especially during the holiday season with more people coming in and out of the mall.

One official said they had “no comment at this time.”

One man who lives near the mall said he noticed additional security there on Monday.

He said the latest string of violence is shocking.

“It’s Christmas Eve,” said Gerry Finney. “You want to have your blinders on, listening to Christmas music and I’m fixing to go to church. And those are things you just don’t want to think about, but it’s shocking and it’s the world we live in.”

