Son describes decapitating mom to Mississippi deputy

WIGGINS, Miss. (AP)-- A Mississippi deputy tells a judge that a Stone County man charged with killing his mother admitted decapitating her.
Sheriff's Capt. Ray Boggs testified Wednesday at a preliminary hearing for Terrelle Johnson, who's accused of killing Sherry Johnson. A grand jury must decide whether he'll be indicted for first-degree murder.
Boggs said Sherry Johnson's siblings asked authorities June 6 to check on her. Boggs says Johnson admitted choking his mother until she passed out. He says he then cut her head off.
Boggs said officers found her body in the backyard. Her head was on the other side of the fence.
Boggs said Johnson told him it started with an argument over credit cards.
Defense attorney Jim Davis indicated Johnson has previously been hospitalized with mental health problems.
