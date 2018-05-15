0 Son devastated after mother's grave is covered in high grass

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A grieving son wants answers. The cemetery where his Mom and relatives are buried has been unkept and abandoned.

There is waist high grass covering multiple headstones

The Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church is long shuttered. The windows are shattered. Amidst the waist grass though, are some spots that have been cut down.

“Two hours in the 90 degree weather.” Those were the conditions that Corey Pearson spent his Saturday in, preparing for Mother’s Day.

Trending stories:

“I knew it was going to be like this,” he said. “I weed eated enough path from my family to get in, and see my mother and pay respects to her.”

The entire time Pearson cut the grass. “I was crying all the time,” he said.

“Because this is where my mother is, and my family, and they are all here. It's sad that this is what I got to see you when I come visit them. When I miss them I have to go through stuff like this, on top of dealing with the hurt and the pain,” Pearson said.

Pearson explained he planned to one day be buried with his relatives, but said he does not want his final resting place to be consistently forgotten.

“I don't know if the pastor passed on or what? But I'm sure someone is in charge. If not, I'm sure the county or the state has the property now.”

FOX13 went to get answers. According to the Tipton Co property assessor, the church’s second address was at a nearby home.

The ladies there directed FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw across the street where he met Bertha, who used to be a member at the church.

“I am the only one that showed up, me and the pastor. So it fell on my shoulders,” she said, recounting the story of her leadership role.

Bertha’s Mom is also buried at the church. When the church shut down in 2008, she was forced stepped up, because the church members were able to keep control of the land.

“The family members that are buried there, their families are responsible,” said Bertha.

Bertha has set up a donation fund at Bank Corp South in Covington, across from Wal-Mart, to raise money to cut the grass.

“[It was cut] last year, but the guys coming this week to cut it, we finally have enough for him to do a cut,” she said.

For Corey, the mowing will be a week too late. He just hopes next year, he can bring balloons, flowers, and leave the weed whacker at home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.