SHELBY CO., Tenn. - It’s been more than a month since an elderly woman disappeared from her home in Shelby County, and her family is desperately trying to find her before her birthday.

Pandora Duckett, 85, is set to turn 86-years-old on Monday, but she has been missing since Jan. 28.

She was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood on Jan. 28 around 7:30 a.m. shortly after trying to purchase two items at a gas station at New Allen Road and Raleigh Millington Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched for Duckett with around 50 deputies and ATVs in the area where she disappeared, but she has not yet been located.

“My mother is a strong woman. She’s a God-fearing woman. She has prayed us out of a lot of situations and we’re going to pray her out of this one,” said Kim Duckett, who’s one of Pandora’s seven children.

Duckett’s family once again raised the offer to $7,500 for “any information leading to (Duckett) being found,” said family.

“Hopefully $7,500 is an amount that will get people talking even more than they already have and have a further reach with more information about anything that will give us a clue,” said Duckett.

SCSO officials told FOX13 they will continue to follow any leads related to Duckett’s whereabouts.

It has also been a roller coaster of temperatures and weather conditions in Memphis – from frigid nights to heavy rain and flood warnings.

However, Duckett’s family – especially her son – is refusing to think the worst.

“It would be no greater present then to have my mother home for her birthday. She’ll be 86 Monday so we’re looking and hoping,” said Duckett. “We appreciate all the thoughts, all the prayers, all the words of encouragement and stories of how similar situations have turned out great for other people.”

Once new leads come in, Duckett said he has a group of 50-75 volunteers who are ready to continue the search.

