The investigation is just getting started into the officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital in South Memphis.
However, we now know that one of the officers involved in the shooting is the son of the president of the Memphis Police Association.
And FOX13 found that officer was not the one who fired shots at Martavious Banks, 25.
RELATED STORIES:
- 6 people charged for blocking road during protest in South Memphis
- Family: Criminal history of Martavious Banks doesn’t justify MPD officer shooting him
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- 'What y'all shooting... a bear?': Mother of man shot by MPD officer frustrated with investigation
- 'He wasn’t outside the house': Family, friends claim MPD officer shot man inside home
The MPA made the announcement Thursday, three days after an MPD officer shot Banks during a traffic stop.
Officials did not provide the actual name of the officer, but we do know the officer is the son of MPA President Michael Williams.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Social media post by well-known Ole Miss alumnus receiving backlash
- 6 people charged for blocking road during protest in South Memphis
- Mid-South store owner sentenced for SNAP fraud
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Due to that conflict, however, the MPA said Williams will not be involved in the investigation.
To see the full statement from the MPA, click here.
The names of all three officers have not yet been released by MPD.
Banks remains in critical condition at Regional One, and family told FOX13 he has a collapsed lung.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}