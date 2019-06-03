Son speaks out after father shot and killed by Collierville police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Collierville.
According to the TBI, agents responded to the scene on Valleywood Cove.
CPD told the TBI they responded to an "armed-suicidal call" around 8:10 Monday morning. Police gave the man killed repeated demands to put the weapon down, according to the TBI.
The officer(s) that fired the fatal shot will not be identified at this time. The TBI identified the man killed as David Hoal, 60.
According to the TBI, at least one officer fired the shots which killed Hoal in the backyard of the house.
Multiple officers and agents are still on the scene.
The son of the man who was killed in an officer involved shooting said David Hoal was an excellent father that he will miss very much @FOX13Memphis— Jacque Masse (@massereports) June 3, 2019
We can now confirm the officer-involved shooting in the 900-block of Valleywood Cove was a fatality. Media - please stage at the corner of Valleywood Cv. & Valleywood Dr. for updates. pic.twitter.com/9lBYjXIj8X— Keli McAlister (@TBIKeli) June 3, 2019
FOX13 spoke with the man's son following the deadly shooting. His reaction on FOX13 News at 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}