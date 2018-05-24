Sons of Confederate Veterans filing appeal on removal of Memphis statues

The battle over the removal of the Confederate Statues in Memphis will continue.
Earlier this month, a judge ruled that the City of Memphis did not break the law with how they removed the statue.
The Forrest Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Forrest Family released the following statement:
The Forrest Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Forrest Family have filed a Notice of Appeal in Chancery Court in regard to our lawsuit against the City of Memphis and Memphis Greenspace concerning the illegal removal of the three Confederate statues in Memphis.
The injunction against the City and Greenspace remains in force which prohibits either/both of them from moving, removing, selling or otherwise disposing of the statues and further requires that they protect, preserve, and maintain those statues during this legal process.
We have no further comment on these legal actions at this time.
