0 'Sons of the Confederate Veterans' plan to appeal statue removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Expect a decision Wednesday from the Sons of the Confederate Veterans in Memphis about the fate of the statues taken down in December of 2017.

The spokesman for the group told FOX13 an appeal is almost certain after the recent Davidson County Chancery Court ruled Memphis did nothing illegal in selling the parks to a nonprofit called Greenspace.

Greenspace removed the statues and are keeping them in a secret location.

FOX13 emailed the Mayor's Office for comment.

The City of Memphis Communication Chief Officer Ursula Madden emailed a reply that reads, "Our legal team has said several times before the decision would likely be appealed, so that's not surprising. We're ready."

Even if the state higher courts reject any attempt to return the statues to the pedestals in Memphis, few communities have expressed public interest in taking them.

Van Turner, the Head of the Nonprofit Greenspace which owns the land and possession of the statues, told FOX13 several communities and institutions have expressed interest in the statues.

Turner mentioned Chapel Hill, TN and the Jefferson Davis Confederate Library in Biloxi, Mississippi.

FOX13 called the president of the board of directors of the Jefferson Davis Library.

Owen McCall said no one with any authority with the library has contacted Greenspace.

The mayor of Chapel Hill told me has not reached out to anyone in Memphis about the statues.

The spokesman for the Sons of the Confederate Veterans said after Wednesday's announcement their lawyers will file court papers at a later date.

