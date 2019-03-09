0 Sources identify man responsible for barricade situation in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several sources have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the more than three-hour barricade situation in a Memphis neighborhood.

The man police arrested Friday morning is Charlie Yang, 29, according to several sources.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gunshot heard inside Memphis home, man in custody after barricade situation

Officers swarmed the area around a home in the 2800 block of Landview Cove – which is off Cottonwood Road.

As officers approached the home, they heard a shot fired from inside the house.

MPD said a victim was able to escape the home uninjured, but a man then barricaded himself inside the home. After a several hours, the man was taken in custody.

And according to police records, police have arrested Yang once before.

FOX13 discovered police arrested Yang in 2014 after a drug sniffing dog at a parcel sorting company sniffed out a large amount of marijuana in a package that belonged to him.

The arrest affidavit explains detectives arranged the delivery of the package.

They developed Yang as the suspect responsible for the drugs after matching his phone number up with the one associated with the package.

When police attempted to arrest Yang, they said he resisted. Police said they also found a gun on Yang.

According to court records, Yang spent 16 days in jail.

No one from Yang’s family wanted to comment about Friday’s incident or the past incident.

Memphis police said no charges have been filed and this is an ongoing investigation.

