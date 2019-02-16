0 South Highland to see narrowed lanes near Highland Row, new crosswalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - South Highland Street in East Memphis could be seeing some significant changes very soon.

The University Neighborhoods Development Corporation told FOX13 the lanes on parts of South Highland will be narrowed and cross walk space is coming,

The UNDC hopes it's a happy medium for all.

“It looks like they’re tightening things up a bit, so that should help,” said Lucas Beauchamp, a University of Memphis student.

Beauchamp crosses Highland regularly to get to Highland Row.

“This is a little messy right now. It’s hard to get across the street as a pedestrian so any work would be helpful,” said Beauchamp.

According to the UNDC, plans are in motion to add a crosswalk on Walker Street.

They're also putting large planters in the middle lane. They’re also adding a colorfully-painted strip to give Highland Row patrons more room to park in.

Some drivers FOX13 spoke with believe it could only back up traffic.

“We’re trying to make it safer for the students of the University of Memphis and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Kody Fletcher of the UNDC.

The project will cost about $200,000. Fletcher said it was created to reduce speed and accidents along the popular strip.

The changes will be finished by early spring.

