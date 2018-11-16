0 South Memphis Church destroyed by fire

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews were battling a massive fire at a church in South Memphis.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Blessed Trinity Baptist Church on South Wellington Street.

That church is directly next to the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Pastor K.E. Buntyn told FOX13 he will not be discouraged by the fire.

“Give god the glory, first of all for the things he’s already done and things he’s going to do, and I know it’s in his hands you know,” Buntyn said.

Firefighters battled the flames at the church for around two hours, and crews could see a large amount of smoke pouring out from the building.

“Well I received a call from my minister of music,” Buntyn said. “She was over here for choir rehearsal and she just explained to me that the building was on fire.”

It is unclear how the fire started, but officials confirmed no one was injured as a result.

Buntyn said they feed the homeless every year on Thanksgiving, but their materials were burned in the fire.

If anyone wants to donate to this ministry, he asks you to call him on his cell phone at 901-949-0195.

Memphis Firefighters currently battling a fire at a church on S. Wellington St. #BluffCityBravest pic.twitter.com/xCG8xDhSPX — Memphis Firefighters (@mffa1784) November 16, 2018

