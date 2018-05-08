South Memphis community fights back, block nicknamed 'Murder Street'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Murder Street. That's what some are proposing as a new name for a South Memphis block.
Tonight, the community in that area is fighting back.
After recent gunfire, community activist are refusing to let the culture of their block be transformed.
Memphis police told FOX13 they're starting to patrol the area more.
However, after more than 20 gunshots rang out last week, the residents are sending an even louder message.
FOX13 Zach Crenshaw speaks with community in that area.
