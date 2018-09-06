0 South Memphis community leaders working to revitalize neighborhoods, schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some Memphis community leaders are working to save their neighborhoods and elementary school.

It’s part of the Castalia-Magnolia revitalization project.

They want to bring what some refer to as a dying community back to life.

Boarded up homes, empty lots and very little places for kids to feel safe in this Castalia community are common problems community leaders say they see all the time.

“These two lots here on Castalia both of them had houses on them at one time both of them burned,” said Pastor Randolph Mead Walker of Castalia Baptist Church.

Walker of Castalia Baptist Church is one of many working to clean up the community he grew up in.

“It’s just a problem keeping people stabilized in the area,” Walker said.

Even tall grass is making it tough on the homeowners whose kids have walked past it every day on their way to school.

FOX13 noticed grass taller than six feet.

“I want to see this community flourish. I think it can become a model for the city and even for the nation as far as that people take pride in their neighborhood and they take pride in themselves – I think crime goes down, education will go up,” Walker said.

That’s why the Magnolia Castalia Community Revitalization program is vital. Organizers are holding several community meetings to talk about what’s next for their children, seniors and businesses.

“Trying to rebuild homes, working with businesses in the community, people in the community, churches, Habitat for Humanity, we’re building a collaborative to help clean, fix up and get our neighborhood together,” said Carolyn Goodwin-Willett, a project organizer.

Habitat for Humanity plans to build more than 30 homes. Organizers are also working to save Magnolia Elementary School from closure.

“Our church has a mentoring program at Magnolia and a lot of the students we mentored over the years,” Walker added.

Mentoring and reading programs are also being offered at the elementary school.

The group meets once a month to talk about its future plans. The next meeting is Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Moody Chapel CME Church.

