0 South Memphis couple demanding answers after son, his friend killed during police chase

HERNANDO, Miss. - A South Memphis couple is demanding answers weeks after their son died in police-involved crash In Hernando, Miss.

In July, police went after a stolen car with their son inside and three other people, including a juvenile.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 motorists identified after fatal crash on I-55 in north Mississippi, coroner says

Peace doesn’t come easy for Linda and Melvin White since losing their son Jesse White in a crash in late July.

“I’m looking for justice, but I'm looking for answers about what really happened,” Linda said.

The car crashed on I-55 near the Commerce exit after a chase with police In Hernando.

Jesse and his friend Kristopher Ford both died after being ejected from the back seat of a burgundy Nissan Maxima.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to Hernando police, the officers followed the Maxima because of reports of it being stolen. The driver of the car and a juvenile passenger survived the crash.

However, Jesse’s parents said they believe there’s more to the story.

"My son is not here from something that could have been prevented,” Linda said.

Attorney Murray Wells is representing the family.

In July, police told FOX13 the Maxima traveled northbound on the southbound side before crashing.

Wells told FOX13 he believes there is strong evidence to prove officers put the lives of these men in danger.

“What we are concerned about is if the pursuit was terminated or whether it's a violation of the state statute that says you have to terminate pursuits of suspects traveling over or excess of 30 miles per hour,” Wells said.

Wells said letters have been sent to the Hernando Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies that may have participated in the chase.

He’s only heard back from Olive Branch, denying their participation.

"We are particularly interested in what was going on with the police radios during this pursuit,” Wells said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.