South Memphis house fire was intentional, police say

A South Memphis house fire is under investigation after flames broke out early in the morning.
The fire started around 2 a.m. on Monday on Edith Avenue.
The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in multiple locations in the interior of the structure. This fire remains under investigation.
FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo learned no one was injured.
