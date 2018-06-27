  • South Memphis house goes up in flames

    Updated:

    The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after a house fire in South Memphis. 

    Trending stories:

    Flames broke out on 1200 block of Wilson Street. 

    FOX13 crews were on scene as firefighters were still on the scene. 

    It is not clear what sparked the fire. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories