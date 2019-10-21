South Memphis man indicted for murder after beating another man to death

A south Memphis man has been indicted in the beating death of a 51-year-old.
Martez Goodman, 35, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder after he beat Roosevelt Wright Jr. on May 26, according to court records.
Investigators said Wright was sitting in his truck on South Wellington St. near Walker Ave. when Goodman approached him and dragged him out of his truck.
Goodman punch and kicked him, which left Wright critically injured. Wright was hospitalized and died June 7 from brain injuries, a broken neck, blunt force trauma and internal injuries, according to a release.
Goodman is being held on a $1 million bond and his next court date is Oct. 28.
