South Memphis man sentenced for raping 5-year-old girl multiple times over 18-month span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis man convicted of raping a young girl for more than a year was sentenced Friday.
Octavious Wright, 25, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole by Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Nichols.
According to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the incidents occurred at Wright’s home in the 1000 block of Wellington Street between June 2014 and December 2015.
That’s when officials said teachers at the girl’s school noticed she was walking with discomfort.
The girl was 5 years old when the sexual assaults began, officials said.
