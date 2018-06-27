0 South Memphis pastor hoping to revitalize vandalized gym

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis pastor wants to bring life back to a vandalized gymnasium where the new South City is planned to be.

Nearly every window at the Porter Gym is damaged, allowing the elements to come in and destroy the interior of the building.

Bishop David Hall is the pastor of the Temple Church of God in Christ.

His church is across the street from the gym.

Hall says his church's Life Together program is a 501(c)(3) organization and wants to be a part of the 250 million South City Revitalization.

"I would have rather seen it left intact and secured,” Hall said. “You could've pulled a few strings and see it become operational.”

The gym belongs to Shelby County Schools.

Hall told FOX13 three other people have rented the building from the school system in the past.

The gym closed less than a year ago.

Bishop Hall told FOX13 he doesn't understand why the building wasn't secured when the last tenant moved off the property.

Hall said the unsecured building is a safety concern.

Life Together wants to buy or lease the building from Shelby County Schools. The group plans to use the building to bring a health clinic, community cyber café, and community theater to the neighborhood.

"Our Life Together 501(c)(3) has provided ministry and support for the community,” Hall said.

Hall said he hopes the building can still be saved before the damage gets worse.

"It’s going to be a beautiful area when they do the renovation all over again right on the cusp of downtown,” he said. “We want a facility that will serve the emerging area.”

Hall pitched his plan at a community forum Tuesday. He plans to do it again Wednesday morning at Streets Ministries.

FOX13 called and emailed Shelby County Schools about the Porter Gym.

The district has not responded to FOX13’s requests.

