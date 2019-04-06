0 South Memphis residents fed up with illegal dumping, clean up trash after blocking street for a week

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - South Memphis residents said they’re fed up with people using their neighborhood as an illegal dumping site.

J.B. Smiley Jr. and his father live in South Memphis and often, they find themselves cleaning up trash that doesn’t belong to them.

“It’s people who come through the community see some of the abandoned homes and treat the area like it’s a dump site,” said Smiley. “We want people to know we live here, our communities matter.”

The latest dump was found along Saxton Avenue and Shaw Place in the 38126 zip code, which is one of the poorest in the city.

Community activist Hunter Demster saw the trash on Sunday and posted about it on Facebook that same day.

But he was shocked to see the trash was still in the street nearly a week later. He even sent in a 311 request about the trash.

“That’s how it works you know if it’s a neighborhood nobody cares about, and they don’t clean it up, it invites more people to dump more trash,” said Demster.

FOX13 called the city to figure out what happened.

A spokesperson said there’s been complaints about the vacant property on Saxton Avenue from January and last December and then a call about this trash in March, but it wasn’t to 311.

So, a service request wasn’t filed.

Additionally, one 311 request about the trash had the incorrect address. But now the city is sending a crew to clean up the trash on Monday.

But Smiley said that’s just a quick fix. He wants the city to increase its presence in neighborhoods like this one.

“These areas need to be patrolled in terms of let’s clean up the property, let’s clean up the neighborhood,” he said.

A city spokesperson said Code Enforcement will investigate the abandoned property on Saxton Avenue on Monday.

If the property owner doesn’t clean up the blight and debris within a week, then the city will do it and send a bill to the owner.

