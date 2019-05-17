0 South Memphis residents pushing for SkyCop cameras

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People from several different South Memphis communities met Thursday to discuss where they want to see SkyCop Cameras.

Shelby County Commission and Memphis City Council members are in the process of gathering funds to put the cameras in several neighborhoods.

People met in South Memphis to discuss how they can improve their safety.

“It was brought up in several meetings when will we be getting SkyCop cameras in our area,” South Memphis resident Ruth Rawlings said.

Several people at the meeting stated the fact they have been requesting the cameras for years.

People who live and work in South Memphis received maps of their neighborhoods to pinpoint areas they want to see the cameras installed.

“There were areas identified as hot spot areas and cameras were put there, so now we are asking for SkyCop cameras to be put in other areas,” Rawlings said.

Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford with the help of two other Memphis City Council members is pushing for 25 cameras to be distributed to communities near South Memphis.

Earlier this month, Shelby County leaders proposed installing 130 SkyCop cameras in the 2020 budget.

“The calibration I’m having with the council members is going to be one where we are going to work collectively,” Ford said.

The county plans on installing 10 SkyCop cameras in each district.

Ford said he wants at least 25 cameras in South Memphis.

“When both the city and county pass their budgets then we are going to start the process of making sure each one of those neighborhood associations gets an allocation,” Ford said.

The county will vote on their final budget June 30.

