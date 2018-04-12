South Memphis shooting victim rushed to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene in South Memphis with a shooting victim.
Officers told FOX13 the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police are on the scene in the 900 block of East Mclemore.
MPD said it's unknown where the shooting took place.
FOX13's Marius Payton is headed to the scene, see a LIVE report at 10.
Crump Station officers are on the scene at 980 East Mclemore with a shooting victim. The victim has been transported to ROH in critical condition. At this point, it is unknown where the shooting actually occurred.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}