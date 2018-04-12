  • South Memphis shooting victim rushed to hospital in critical condition

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene in South Memphis with a shooting victim.

    Officers told FOX13 the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police are on the scene in the 900 block of East Mclemore.

    MPD said it's unknown where the shooting took place.

    FOX13's Marius Payton is headed to the scene, see a LIVE report at 10. 

     

