South Memphis teen indicted in fatal shooting of 16-year-old, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis teen has been inidcted on charges of first-degree murder, following the 2018 shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, police say.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Keylone Jones is being held on a $160,000 bond for shooting Michael Hawkins, Jr.
Witnesses reported they saw Jones and two other juveniles approach a residence in the 500 block of Jacklyn Avenue at South Lauderdale.
The fatal shooting happened on Oct. 9, 2018, investigators say.
Hawkins was shot in the chest and died at Regional One.
It is reported the two other juveniles were questioned and released.
