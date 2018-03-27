  • South Memphis woman stabbed, suspect at large

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed in South Memphis.

    Police were called to the 1400 block of Lyceum at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday.

    The 28-year-old female was stabbed by an unknown woman. 

    Officers told FOX13 the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect is still at large.

    If you have any information about this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

