Southaven alderman sentenced to 85 months in prison for transportation of child pornography

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A Southaven alderman was sentenced to 85 months in prison for transportation of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi.
Ronald W. Hale is a former Alderman for the City of Southaven.
Investigators say hale pled guilty on April 2 to knowingly using a means of interstate or foreign commerce to transport or ship a visual depiction involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
known as "Ronnie," Hale was the Alderman of Ward 2 in Southaven. Hale was also a Memphis firefighter.
