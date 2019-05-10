Southaven chief of police stepping down suddenly after more than 36 years

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - After more than 36 years on the force, Southaven Chief of Police Steve Pirtle is stepping down suddenly.
According to officials, Pirtle announced on Friday his retirement effective June 15, 2019.
He has been with the department for 36-and-a-half years, a police spokesperson said.
Officials did not specify why Pirtle made the sudden announcement.
