0 Southaven church, nearby businesses forced to relocate after roof collapses

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven congregation is now looking for a new place to worship after the roof of their church collapsed Monday.

The Plenitud Church has been at the location at the strip building near Highway 51 and Custer for several years. And one day before the roof collapsed, neighbors said it was packed with people inside.

The front side of the church is currently standing with a lean forward – close to a 45-degree angle.

“I never seen a building be taught like that. At a 45-degree angle. It’s pretty weird looking,” said Alan Chenoweth, who lives nearby.

The collapse happened one day after the church’s most recent service.

“Sunday, they had a lot of people here. I remember that,” Chenoweth said.

Many people in the area were left wondering how the roof could’ve collapsed.

“In order for it to cave in like that, it had to be some massive flooding on top of that or some deterioration within it that caused it to be like this,” said David Aubert, another neighbor.

“With it pulling away from the wall like this and not taking the wall with it, you question whether it was storm damage or weakness in the business itself,” Aubert said.

Alan Chenoweth said he’s been inside the building before. He used to come often when the building was used by a different congregation several years ago.

He said the building never appeared to have issues before.

All of the neighboring businesses were forced to relocate.

