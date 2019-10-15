Southaven man arrested for molesting children, creating child porn, deputies say

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said they arrested a man who was creating child porn and they are looking for more victims.
According to deputies, Daniel Coulston of Southaven was arrested on Monday October 14, 2019.
Coulston has been charged with molesting children under the age of 16, and manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography.
This is an ongoing investigation as his victims continue to be identified.
If you have any information, please contact Detective C. Logan with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
