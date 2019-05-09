0 Southaven planning to make million dollar improvements to Snowden Grove Park

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The city of Southaven is looking to make a million-dollar improvement to Snowden Grove Park.

City leaders want to prevent drivers from getting caught in muddy situations.

A lot of the parking area behind the amphitheater is grass and very little of it is paved. They plan on paving it to give concertgoers and Springfest fans easier access.

Danny Thompson works at a gas station right around the corner from Snowden Grove Park. He has even worked in the park during events.

“I was helping a beer vendor distribute beer there. To be honest with you, you will get muddy if there is any moisture in the ground, so I don’t see anything wrong with paving it and larger crowds than they have now,” Thompson said.

Thompson said paving the parking area will bring in bigger crowds and more money.

“Absolutely the crowds are massive, we get a lot of customers coming from there anyway, people picking up stuff, going to the concert,” he said.

According to officials, the project will go out for bid shortly and include landscaping and more electrical outlets for things like Springfest.

“I think it is a great idea, you can stay out of the mud and it will be easier to enjoy your entertainment,” Thompson said.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite told FOX13 he does not anticipate any traffic problems from the construction.

