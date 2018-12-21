0 Southaven police asking for Teddy Bear donations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven Police keep stuffed animals in their cars to help children cope with tough situations when they are called out to homes.

But they are now in need of more donations.

Police said they could use a teddy bear on just about every scene they go to, which is why they are asking for your help.

“Giving the children a teddy bear or giving the children a hug or a sticker lets them know that we are not the bad guys, that we are actually there to help them,” said Sgt. Donna Holloway.

Children are present at most of the calls Holloway is called to. For the longest time, officers were using their own money to provide teddy bears to children when heading to scenes.

“A lot of times it will calm the child down, they smile, they may be more trusting of us. They may not come to us, but we never want to see anybody upset or hurt or scared,” Holloway said.

Because a teddy bear can go a long way, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is collecting the stuffed animals.

Rev. Warren Pellom, who volunteers as a chaplain with Southaven police, understands the importance of the stuffed animals.

“When you go out on a call usually involving somebody passing away, to be able to give a child a little teddy bear to comfort to hold gives them some peace of mind,” Pellom said.

Holloway still remembers the time a child’s family member was killed in a car accident. The mother was emotional, and the child was too young to understand what was going on.

“I gave him a teddy bear, it lets them know we are not here to just bring bad news, we’re here to love on you guys,” Holloway said.

The church is collecting the teddy bears at the church up until Sunday. They will deliver them to the Southaven police department on Christmas Eve.

If you would like to donate teddy bears, call Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at (662) 393-3432.

