Southaven Police Department name Macon Moore as new police chief

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven police has a new leader, as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed a new police chief.
Macon Moore was named the new Southaven Police Chief Tuesday night, and he is no stranger to north Mississippi.
Moore currently serves as the deputy chief at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. He spent the past 10 years at the sheriff’s office – seven of which were as the deputy chief.
From 2001-2009, Moore served in different positions like patrol officer, SWAT team member and other roles.
According to officials, Moore also received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
In a release, Mayor Darren Musselwhite praised him for his experience.
Musselwhite said he has confidence in Moore to lead the police department through the challenges that lie ahead.
He will be sworn in as the new police chief on July 10. Moore will replace former Chief Steve Pirtle, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
