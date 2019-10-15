  • Southaven Police investigating person posing as a police officer

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven police are investigating after they said a man was pulled over by someone impersonating a cop, according to a statement from the department. 

    Officers told FOX13 the victim was driving near Goodman Road and Swinnea Road when he was pulled over by a white car with flashing green lights.

    Something did not feel right and the victim called the police dispatch. 

    Police told the victim to head towards the Southaven Police Office while the car followed behind him trying to pass him and swerving near his car. 

    Luckily, Southaven police officers met the victim at Stateline Road, however, no one was arrested, 

    The Southaven Police Department told FOX13 they are aware of the situation but, the victim chose to not press charges. 

    Southaven PD encouraged people to call 911 if they feel like they are being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer.

