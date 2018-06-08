  • Southaven police officer shot in the arm, sources say

    By: Shelby Sansone

    FOX13 has learned from sources that a Southaven police officer was shot last night. 

    The shooting happened at the South Park Garden Apartments on Thursday night. They are located off Highway 51.

    Sources told FOX13 the officer was shot in the arm. The individual was released from the hospital, and a suspect is in custody. 

    FOX13 has a crew at the police station and is working to learn more details surrounding the incident. 

