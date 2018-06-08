Southaven police officer shot in the arm, sources say

FOX13 has learned from sources that a Southaven police officer was shot last night.
Trending stories:
- Victim identified in deadly Mississippi semi-truck crash
- Crocodile leaps from water, kills pastor during baptism in lake
- Cops: Man has stolen $60,000 worth of gas
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The shooting happened at the South Park Garden Apartments on Thursday night. They are located off Highway 51.
Sources told FOX13 the officer was shot in the arm. The individual was released from the hospital, and a suspect is in custody.
FOX13 has a crew at the police station and is working to learn more details surrounding the incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}