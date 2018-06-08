Southaven police officers shot at by suspect

Southaven police were shot at by a suspect at a Mississippi apartment complex.
The shooting happened at the South Park Garden Apartments on Thursday night. They are located off Highway 51.
Sources originally told FOX13 an officer was shot in the arm. However, the chief said no one was hit.
FOX13 has a crew at the police station and is working to learn more details surrounding the incident.
