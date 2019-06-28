  • Southaven police set up sting at gas station to catch suspects wanted for carjacking, shooting

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Investigators have released new details surrounding the officer-involved shooting in Southaven.

    One man was shot by an officer, and three others were detained after an incident at a RaceWay gas station around 3:30 p.m.

    According to DeSoto County District Attorney Jon Champion, at least one of the four men who have been detained was involved in a carjacking and shooting the previous night.

    Champion said the blue Toyota the four men were riding in was stolen in a carjacking Wednesday in Memphis. That same night, Champion told FOX13 at least one of the men was involved in a shooting in Southaven. 

    On Thursday, Southaven police set up a sting to catch them at the RaceWay. According to Champion, the men tried to escape after seeing an undercover officer approach his vehicle. The driver then rammed two undercover cars.

    Champion told FOX13 officers then asked the four men to get out of the stolen vehicle. When the driver allegedly reached for a weapon, an officer fired one shot into the vehicle – striking the driver in the arm.

    The driver was taken to Regional One, but it is unclear if he has been released yet. 

    None of the suspects have been identified by investigators at this point. 

    Police said they located two weapons inside the stolen vehicle. Investigators did not clarify what charges the men could face.

